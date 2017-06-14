DALLAS (AP) - Former ESPN reporter Ed Werder, who has covered the NFL for 34 years, has won the Dick McCann Award from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Werder spent the last 19 years at ESPN before being let go earlier this year.

The McCann Award is given to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through his or her coverage. The award is named the first director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1962-67) who also was a longtime reporter in New York with several newspapers.

During his time at ESPN from 1998-2017, Werder appeared weekly on several studio shows, covered games and the draft. He also worked for CNNSI, CNN, the Dallas Morning News (1992-96) and Fort Worth Star-Telegram (1989) covering the Cowboys. Before that, he was an NFL beat writer for the Orlando Sentinel and the Boulder Daily Camera from 1984-89.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL