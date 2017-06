Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords took to Twitter to share her thoughts in the wake of a gunman opening fire on Republican members of Congress practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game against Democrats.

“My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day,” she tweeted.

Ms. Giffords, Arizona Democrat, was shot in the head during an assassination attempt in 2011.