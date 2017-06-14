“It couldn’t be more obvious that highly disturbed individuals such as the deranged gunman using baseball-playing Republican congressmen for target practice on Wednesday can come from all political, ethnic, racial and religious categories; nevertheless, it’s high time for some introspection from the left. This should be a wake-up call for them. Indeed, for the sake of our country, it had better be,” writes Roger L. Simon, founder of PJ Media, in his coverage of the shooting attack on Republican lawmakers.

The gunman, who was killed by law enforcement, came from the “extreme end of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Mr. Simon says, iting his concerns about the ongoing “narrative of hate” in the media, along with repeat political and cultural attacks on President Trump and other Republicans.

“The baseball shooter is a big wake-up call for the left,” Mr. Simon reiterates.

“This pathetic character is — now was — the left’s ungoverned id. They will undoubtedly try to shove him under the rug as quickly as possible, just one more aberrant individual to be forgotten, just one obscure Bernie Sanders volunteer gone bad. Sanders did his best to separate himself within minutes of the revelation. Yes, it’s undoubtedly true that this was just one rotten apple, but it’s also true that only five years ago Bernie was recommending Venezuela — now ground zero for starvation, kidnapping and murder — as a path for us to emulate,” Mr. Simon later concludes.

PALIN: DON’T BLAME SANDERS

“Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who was wrongly and inaccurately blamed when Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot several years ago, is standing up for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, saying he is personally not responsible for the actions of his apparent supporter,” writes Breitbart political analyst Matthew Boyle, in reference to the aforementioned attack.

Mrs. Palin recommends the public pray that there is not “a rush” to destroy someone else following the rampage.

“Those seeking political advantage reacted so recklessly and irresponsibly the last time a member of Congress was brutally attacked, as media inexplicably played a knee-jerk blame game assuming that attacker’s motives,” Mrs. Palin told Mr. Boyle on Wednesday.

“Today’s shooter appears to be a Bernie Sanders supporter and campaign volunteer. But Bernie Sanders is not to blame. Maybe the media have matured enough to allow coverage of this most recent violence to focus on facts, because media integrity will be crucial as America witnesses today’s events unfolding and, on behalf of our Congressional Representatives, we all seek justice,” the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee said.

A PRESIDENT’S SALUTE

“Our flag is a source of inspiration and strength to all Americans. Wherever Old Glory flies, we remember the six United States Marines raising the flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planting it on the surface of the moon, and our firefighters elevating it above Ground Zero following the terrorist attacks of September 11. At the White House, at our homes, churches, offices, and schools, in our town squares and military installations at home and abroad, our flag celebrates our independence and highlights our resolve to defend and protect the country and the values that we hold dear.

“By honoring our flag, we pay due respect to the patriots and heroes who have laid down their lives in defense of the liberty it represents. As we raise the flag, we stand and salute or place our hands on our hearts, and we recall the fundamental truths upon which this Nation was founded: that we are all created equal and that just government derives its power from the people.”

— President Trump’s official proclamation to recognize Flag Day and National Flag Week, issued Wednesday.

FOX NEWS BOOTS ‘FAIR & BALANCED’

Fox News is refining its strategic position in the burgeoning media marketplace. Say bye-bye to “Fair & Balanced,” and hello to “Most watched. Most trusted.” The network — which has bested both CNN and MSNBC in the ratings race for the last 15 years according to Nielsen Media Research — is updating its official motto.

“As Fox News moves further into the post — Roger Ailes era, the network is shedding one of its most iconic elements,” writes New York Magazine correspondent Gabriel Sherman.

“According to network executives, Fox News has abandoned the marketing slogan ‘Fair & Balanced.’ The decision was made last August after Ailes’s ouster by Fox News co-president Jack Abernethy, because the phrase had ‘been mocked,’ one insider said. Another executive explained that the tagline was ‘too closely associated with Roger.’ Fox executives have been instructed by management to market the network by its other tagline: ‘Most Watched. Most Trusted,’” Mr. Sherman says.

“In the annals of modern advertising, ‘Fair & Balanced’ will be considered a classic. The slogan was Ailes’s cynical genius at its most successful,” he later adds, noting that a Fox News spokesperson confirmed that the network is dropping the slogan but said the branding change “won’t affect programming or editorial decisions.”

BIG NEWS FROM DOGVILLE

Nearly half of all Fortune 500 companies now offer pet insurance as a voluntary benefit for their employees says Nationwide insurance. The company ought to know — it’s the nation’s largest pet insurer, providing coverage for some 600,000 dogs, cats and other companions. Over 5,500 companies and organizations now offer the plan.

“According to American Pet Products Association, pet owners spent nearly $16 billion on veterinary care in 2016,” says Scott Liles, Nationwide’s vice president and chief pet insurance officer.

Yes, that is his title.

“Since 65 percent of Americans own at least one pet, two-thirds of employees may be shouldering sizable pet care costs. Pet insurance can help employees offset these veterinary expenses,” reasons Mr. Liles.

POLL DU JOUR

• 52 percent of U.S. voters would support building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico if it incorporated solar panels which generated electricity to pay for the cost of the construction — an idea suggested by President Trump.

• 81 percent of Republicans, 45 percent of independents and 33 percent of Democrats would support such a wall.

• 36 percent of voters overall would still oppose the wall even if it had solar panels.

• 12 percent of Republicans, 40 percent of independents and 54 percent of Democrats agree.

• 11 percent of voters overall remain undecided.

• 7 percent of Republicans, 14 percent of independents and 13 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,990 registered U.S. voters conducted June 8-12.

• Facts and idle chatter to jharper@washingtontimes.com