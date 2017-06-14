The Facebook page of the suspected shooter in Wednesday’s rampage in Alexandria, Virginia, was steadily losing “friends” as news about the shooting mounted.

James T. Hodgkinson’s Facebook page features a Photoshopped image of Sen. Bernard Sanders in the guise of Uncle Sam as its profile photo. At about 11 a.m. it registered more than 400 friends. About an hour later, it had 356.

Meanwhile, the most recent post on the page — a “Schoolhouse Rock” video about how a bill becomes a law — racked up comments at a similar pace.

By noon, 124 people had left comments, many of them critical of Hodgkinson’s politics and his suspected act of violence on Wednesday.

The debate over the suspected shooter even spilled over into the Yelp reviews for JTH Inspections, the Belleville, Illinois, business Hodgkinson has run since 1994, where “reviewers” posted their thoughts — some angry, some just ghoulish — after the incident Wednesday.

“I looked past his support of Bernie Sanders,” Jeff S. from Milwaukee posted. “I drew the line with his unhinged shooting spree. — Not recommended.”

Added Brian B. from Augusta, Ga.: “Obviously this man is a piece of garbage and should be remembered as such.”

More seriously, one Yelp reviewer named Adrian posted shortly after the shooting that “something about this guy rubbed me the wrong way when I was purchasing a home after moving here from Mexico.”

“He made some off-hand comments about politics and I mentioned being a conservative, and he thought I was an idiot for that reason. I told him if he thought the conservatives in Congress were up to something, he should do something about it. I guess he actually did — shame that I ever did business with him.”