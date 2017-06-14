James T. Hodgkinson has been identified as the gunman in the shooting rampage unleashed on the GOP baseball team in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

He was described as a 66-year-old from Belleville, Illinois. President Trump said the suspect was now dead.

Hodgkinson’s apparent Facebook page included attacks on President Trump.

“Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.,” said one post.

The site also resembled a fan-page for Sen. Bernard Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist from Vermont who drew a massive following when running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2016.

The page header was a large photograph of Mr. Sanders with an inset photo of the American flag with the message: “Democratic Socialism explained in 3 words: ‘We the People.’”

Mr. Sanders released a statement condemning the attack.

“Our prayers go out for a full recovery of Rep. [Steve] Scalise, the congressional aides and police officers who were injured. We’ve got to stop the violence,” the senator said.

Law enforcement authorities declined to comment on the authenticity of the Facebook page circulating in media reports.

ABC News reported that it had spoken with the man’s wife, who said her husband has been living in Alexandria, for the past two months, but had not been working and was expected to return to Illinois in the coming days.

Rep. Jeff Duncan said that Hodgkinson was the same man who approached him at the baseball field and asked whether the players were Republicans or Democrats.

Mr. Duncan and fellow Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis left the practice just prior to the shooting and were approached by a man who asked about the party affiliation of those on the field. They reported the information to police before Hodgkinson was identified as the shooter.

“It was just a little odd and then he kind of walked toward the area where all this happened,” Mr. DeSantis said earlier on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

“I think it is important for police to have that information,” he said. “It will be interesting to see the motivation.”

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office was familiar with Hodgkinson, having responded to his Belleville, Illinois, home numerous times over the last decade to take complaints of damage to his yard.

But a sheriff’s report from a decade ago indicates that Hodgkinson was also arrested and charged with domestic battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm for a domestic assault during which he was accused of firing a shotgun at a man.

The 2006 report states that Hodgkinson went to a neighbor’s home to retrieve his daughter, and struck a man who intervened in the head with the wooden stock of his shotgun. When the man turned to run, the report states, Hodgkinson fired once, though it was unclear if he had aimed at the man or in the air. Hodgkinson then entered the home and fought physically with his daughter as he attempted to get her out of the house. He left the area and went back to his own house before deputies arrived on the scene.

Sheriff’s reports indicate that the deputies’ last run-in with Hodgkinson was in March of this year. Deputies responded to Hodgkinson’s home after a neighbor reported hearing approximately 50 gunshots in the woods. Deputies said they spoke with Hodgkinson, who had an Illinois firearms owners identification card, and advised him not to discharge his firearm in the area. The report does not indicate what kind of firearm Hodgkinson had.

• Andrea Noble contributed to this article.