Sen. Jeff Flake said he talked to Rep. Steve Scalise’s wife after the shooting.

“I got Steve Scalise’s phone and called his wife,” he told CNN.

Mr. Flake recounted that Mr. Scalise was “coherent” the whole time.

“Steve Scalise is a member of leadership so he has security detail. Two of his members were shot — one was shot in the leg and he’s the one I believe took the shooter down.”

“He was coherent the whole time but boy he laid out there for at least 10 minutes alone in the field.”

Mr. Flake said the shooter was first noticed by the congressional photographer on site.

“Initially, he was right out in the open. Marty, our photographer, saw him raise the gun the first time, the rifle. And he thought why in the world is somebody out here bird hunting at this time.”

Mr. Flake described the shooter, “He was 40s maybe 50, dark hair, white, with a blue shirt on. I think jeans. My view of him was quick behind the dugout and when I realized he had a line of sight into the dugout with al the members there we and then we obviously went back down quickly.”

He also said he believed it was a female Capitol Hill police officer who was airlifted from the field.