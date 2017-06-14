FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a western Arkansas school board unintentionally violated the Freedom of Information Act when members proposed a new slate of officers by email.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor issued an order Tuesday saying Fort Smith School Board’s email exchange in October amounted to a “meeting” and that the public wasn’t given any prior notice as required by state law.

The judge says the board didn’t intend to violate the law or deceive the public.

Tabor issued a permanent injunction against board members conducting future business by email without first providing public notice.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Fort Smith residents June Bradshaw and Greg Murray. Their attorney says he feels vindication for citizens’ rights to have business conducted in public.