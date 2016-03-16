House leaders received a standing ovation Wednesday after announcing the congressional baseball game is still on, hours after a gunman opened fire on members of the Republican squad as they squeezed in a final practice before their charity showdown with their Democratic colleagues.

The shooting suspect has died of his wounds, President Trump confirmed.

“We cannot run and hide,” said Rep. Martha McSally, Arizona Democrat. “We can’t let acts of violence stop us from what we are doing.”

“The congressional baseball game is going on tomorrow,” she said. “That was a standing ovation when that was announced because we all feel that we can’t let anyone, regardless of what their motive is because the investigation is ongoing, stop us from doing our work and from standing together.”