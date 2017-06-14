PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A lawyer for a former high-ranking Rhode Island lawmaker has asked a judge to put him in prison for no more than three years on federal charges including fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns.

Ray Gallison, a Democrat and former chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee, pleaded guilty in March to taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the estate of a dead client for whom he was the executor, among other wrongdoing.

He’s due to be sentenced on Friday.

His lawyer this week recommended a sentence lower than what the guidelines call for, recommending a maximum three years in prison, then a year of home confinement followed by two years’ supervised release. He cited Gallison’s cooperation with investigators and “extraordinary efforts” toward restitution.