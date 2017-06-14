Redskins running back Matt Jonesmet with the media Tuesday and said skipping OTAs was part of a plan put together by his agent.

That same plan, according to The Associated Press, involved asking for Jones‘ release from the team.

Jones‘ agent, Hadley Engelhard, told the AP Wednesday that Jones‘ camp has “very politely” asked for the Redskins to cut Jones.

“He has no future there,” Engelhard said.

Jones returned to Washington for Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp and was a full participant. He lost his starting job to undrafted rookie Robert Kelley after Week 7 last year and was inactive for the rest of the season. Dogged by fumbling issues, his long -erm future became even murkier when the Redskins drafted running back Samaje Perine in the fourth round.

Jones said as long as he’s with the Redskins, he’ll continue to work hard.

“I’m very confident in my game,” Jones said. “I just got to prove and earn the trust back with the coaches, be out here with the guys.”

The Redskins can release Jones, a third-round pick in 2015, to save $639,000.

Jones‘ contract expires after the 2018 season and only his signing bonus, worth $149,854 per season, would remain on the Redskins’ books.