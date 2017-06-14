Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was behind a fence in right field taking batting practice when the shooting began.

He said a staffer climbed a 20-foot high fence in about 20 second to get off the field and said that he believed 50 to 60 shots had been fired before Capitol Hill police returned fire.

“I can tell you that I think with absolute certainty nobody would have survived without the Capitol police,” Mr. Paul said on CNN. “They saved everybody’s life, incredibly brave and deserve everybody’s praise because this guy, who knows how heavily armed he was.”

“I think the Capitol Hill police, apparently both were wounded, I hope they survive, and you know, they deserve our gratitude It. would have been a massacre without them,” he said.