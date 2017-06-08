House Speaker Paul D. Ryan declared Congress ‘united’ Wednesday in the wake of the vicious morning attack on Republicans practicing baseball, saying lawmakers.

“We are united in our shock. We are united in our anguish. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” Mr. Ryan declared in opening the House for its noon session.

Most business was canceled for the day, as lawmakers huddled with each other to talk about the attack, and to hear a briefing from police.

Mr. Ryan told lawmakers they were “being tested right now” by the attack, but also by the anger of the political debate.

“We’re all imperfect. but we do not shed our humanity when we enter this House,” he said. “For all the noise and all the fury, we are one family.”