A group working to preserve the Affordable Care Act has put major dollars behind radio ads in four states.

Save My Care, the group working to preserve former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, put six figures behind the spots in Alaska, Maine, Nevada and West Virginia. The ads focus on rural communities access to affordable health care and name-checks the Republican senator from each state as a “deciding vote.”

The Maine spot says in part, “Behind closed doors in Washington they’re working in secret to rush through a health care repeal bill that will devastate health care for Maine families, hitting our rural communities and hospitals the hardest. But it can’t pass without Senator Collins. She’ll be a deciding vote.”

A group of Republican senators had lunch with President Trump on Tuesday to discuss the health care law.