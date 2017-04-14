Rep. Ron DeSantis, who left the practice just prior to the shooting, said a man at the scene asked him if those on the field were Republicans or Democrats.

“As I was getting into the car with one of my colleagues, Jeff Duncan, there was a guy who walked up to us and asked if it was Republicans or Democrats out there. And it was just a little odd and then he kind of walked toward the area where all this happened,” the Florida Republican said on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

He said he didn’t know if the man was the gunman but he had told police about the encounter.

“I think it is important for police to have that information,” said Mr. DeSantis. “It will be interesting to see the motivation.”