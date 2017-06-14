PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on reaction from past shooting victims on the Wednesday shooting at a congressional baseball practice(all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Gabby Giffords, the former U.S. representative who was shot during a public meeting with her constituents in Arizona six years ago, says she is heart-broken for the victims of Wednesday’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

Giffords issued a statement through her political action committee, Americans for Responsible Solutions, which aims to reduce gun violence through stricter laws.

Giffords said the shooting is an attack on all who serve and participate in democracy.

Giffords was shot in the head and severely wounded on Jan. 8, 2011, outside a Tucson grocery store. Six people were killed and 13 were injured in the shooting by Jared Loughner, who is serving life in prison.

___

8:23 a.m.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake was among those participating in the baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, but not wounded.