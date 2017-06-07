The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that the firing of FBI Director James Comey has expanded the scope of the special counsel probe of Russian involvement in the election — and that President Trump is now himself a target.

Investigators under special counsel Robert S. Mueller III now are also trying to determine whether Mr. Trump’s dismissal of Mr. Comey constitutes obstruction of justice, according to the Post. To that end, investigators have secured interviews with several top U.S. intelligence-agency officials, the Post reported.

Citing “five people brief on the requests” for interviews, the Post said the officials who have agreed to speak to the special prosecutor include Daniel Coats and Adm. Mike Rogers, respectively the Director of National Intelligence and the head of the National Security Agency.

“Trump had received private assurances from then-FBI Director James B. Comey starting in January that he was not personally under investigation. Officials say that changed shortly after Comey’s firing,” the Post wrote.

The New York Times reported similarly later Wednesday evening.

In response to the story, Ronna Romney McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said “this unfounded accusation against the president changes nothing.”

“There’s still no evidence of obstruction, and current and former leaders in the intelligence community have repeatedly said there’s been no effort to impede the investigation in any way,” Ms. Romney McDaniel said in a statement that went on to charge the article’s sources with criminal activity.

“The continued illegal leaks are the only crime here,” she said.