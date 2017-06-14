A UPS employee fatally shot three people before killing himself at a San Francisco facility Wednesday, NBC Bay Area reported.

The uniformed employee opened fire on employees and then “turned the gun on himself” at the warehouse and customer service center in Portero Hill, according to UPS spokesman Steve Gaut.

He was reportedly still alive when he was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

At least three others were wounded in the shooting. Their conditions were not immediately known.

It came the same day a gunman opened fire on Republicans at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others.