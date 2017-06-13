A Virginia poll watcher in Alexandria said Wednesday’s shooting appears to be a carryover of the anger displayed by the Resist movement during Tuesday’s primary elections.

“It’s not as if I certainly expected this to happen or whatever, imagined or predicted this to happen, but in retrospect, yesterday I visited four or five precincts right around the immediate area where the shooting occurred, and the vitriol and the anger was palpable,” Mari Estull said in a phone interview with The Washington Times.

Ms. Estull, 51, said she was spit upon and cursed at by the Resist protesters, who she said weren’t campaigning Tuesday against any candidate in particular but against the Trump administration.

“Virginia was out in force yesterday voting, so it was kind of unusual because I got to see the actual voters — and before the normal November elections — I got to sort of have a glimpse of the tenor of the feeling in politics here and it just so happens the very next day this happens and I’m in shock. In retrospect, it’s almost like ‘aha,’” said Ms. Estull, a mother of two.

The shooting occurred at a baseball park not far from where she lives and routinely visits with her children.

“I certainly can’t say I saw this coming but I sensed this seething anger yesterday, just 24 hours ago,” Ms. Estull said.