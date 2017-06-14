Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a physician and Iraq War veteran, gave his assessment Thursday of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s injury from the shooting at the baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Steve was very courageous, very brave. When I got to him, he responded to my questions. I asked him to count to five. I immediately started assessing his wound. I figured we had a bigger problem when I only found an entry wound and no exit wound. We put pressure on that When the paramedics got there, I put a clotting bandage on. I didn’t want to move him,” Mr. Wenstrup, Ohio Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. Scalise remains in critical condition and will likely need multiple surgeries to fix his wound, which Mr. Wenstrup said is “normal.”

Mr. Wenstrup also added that he wrote an op-ed recently about the deep divisions he’s seen in America, which he said gave him a preview to this type of situation.

“We could see this type of thing coming,” he said.