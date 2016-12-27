Rep. Chris Collins said Thursday he will be carrying his firearm with him from now on while he feels the rhetoric could still inspire another shooting.

“I’ve had a carry permit for 30 years. Off and on in different instances when I felt it’s appropriate, I would carry the weapon on myself. I would certainly have it in the car,” he said. “Certainly in the short-term I’m not going to have it in the car. I’m going to have it on me.”

Mr. Collins stipulated that he will not carry his weapon in the District of Columbia, because it is not permitted, but that in his district, he will likely be armed.

He also apologized for his heated words in wake of the shooting Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia, in which he blamed Democrats for the type of anger displayed by the shooter.

“I think in that emotion, I did lash out, and it would certainly appear this anger is certainly tied to the rhetoric going on. I did say what I said, that I was putting the blame on the Democrats’ doorstep. When the emotion of that instance wore off, I looked in the mirror and said that’s not the right tone,” Mr. Collins said.

“I’m willing to admit that was wrong for me to say,” he explained. “And I, myself, am going to try to tone down the rhetoric.”