Metropolitan Police announced Thursday they had arrested four individuals and issued warrants for the arrest of 14 others in connection to violent attacks by Turkish security personnel on peaceful, American protesters, that occurred in the capital last month in view of the visiting Turkish president.

Twelve of the outstanding warrants are for men and one woman who were part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail. Police issued warrants for two Canadian citizens and had already arrested four people, bringing the total amount charged to 18.

Nine people were wounded in the fight that took place on May 16 outside in Sheridan Circle in downtown Washington, D.C., with the brutal altercation captured by news cameras and on cellphones. It showed peaceful, pro-Kurdish demonstrators being surrounded or pushed to the ground, and then kicked, punched and choked by members of Mr. Erdogan’s security team.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, speaking Thursday at a press conference with Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham, said law enforcement compared screen shots of video footage with visas and passport images to identify the suspects. She praised the joint effort by the D.C. police, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for working together to identify the suspects.

For those police have yet to identify, they are expected to release video footage and photographs of more suspects involved in the fighting, asking the public’s assistance in identifying the perpetrators.

“We take our position in the United States, as the nation’s capital, very seriously,” Ms. Bowser told a press conference, which included local, national and international media. “We host over millions of people who come to the seat of their government to protest peacefully. We support them, we make sure they are safe, but we also make sure they follow our laws and — certainly — anyone traveling to the United States will be held to that same standard. We will defend the First Amendment, and we will make sure that our laws are being enforced.”

Chief Newsham added that those charged who are part of Mr. Erdogan’s security team are not protected by diplomatic immunity and will immediately be arrested if they attempt to enter the United States.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia also released a list of the accused and their charges — which included nine Turkish security officers, three Turkish police officers, two Canadian citizens and two U.S. citizens — with offenses that ranged from misdemeanor to felonies.

The charges included felony aggravated assault, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $25,000, or both; felony assault with significant bodily injury, punishable by a maximum of three years in prison, a fine of up to $12,500, or both; and misdemeanor simple assault, which can lead to 180 days in jail, a fine up to $1,000 or both.

Chief Newsham did not comment on whether police will pursue extradition but said that if any of those charged with a crime feel that their actions were justified, he encouraged them to defend themselves in a U.S. court.

Additionally, 16 of the defendants are charged with “bias crime enhancement,” which could incur enhanced penalties under District of Columbia law.

“If they think they didn’t do anything wrong or that their actions were justified — I certainly do not feel that way myself — but they should bring themselves to the United States to answer these charges,” Chief Newsham said.

In earlier statements made by the Turkish government and Turkish Embassy in the United States, officials charged that pro-Erdogan supporters were provoked, and defended themselves against attacks by demonstrators affiliated with the PKK (Kurdistan Workers Party) organization, a Kurdish group designated by Turkey and the U.S. as terrorists.

The police chief further reiterated that the pro-Kurdish demonstrators were peaceful, within their First Amendment rights to assemble, and that police had no indication at the moment that they were a terrorist group.

“In Washington, D.C., we do not care particularly what your views are, what you support, or what you do not support. Our role in this government and our role as a police department is to make sure that people do so safely, especially if you’re peacefully demonstrating it doesn’t make a difference what your demonstrating about,” he said.

“There is no indication right now that the protesters were a terrorist group,” Chief Newsham said.

Addressing a question whether law enforcement believes that Mr. Erdogan ordered the attacks, the police chief said they didn’t have enough evidence at the moment to bring up charges.

In video footage captured by Voice of America Turkey, Mr. Erdogan is seen in his car in the driveway at the ambassador’s residence with a view of the demonstration across the street, arriving shortly after fighting between pro-Turkish civilians and pro-Kurdish demonstrators had wound down.

In video annotated by The New York Times, Muhsin Kose, identified as Mr. Erdogan’s head of security, is seen next to the Turkish president and speaks into an earpiece before three guards are seen departing.

“We don’t have any information right now to suggest that we would have probable cause to make an arrest of the president,” Chief Newsham said.

The police chief did not comment further if they were specifically trying to link the Turkish president with the fighting, but did not rule the possibility out.

He did not comment if the department would seek extradition or employ the use of an international police force like Interpol.