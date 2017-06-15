President Trump tweeted Thursday that since there’s no evidence of collusion in the Russia case yet, investigators are trying to “go for” obstruction of justice.

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice. Nice,” he tweeted.

A Washington Post article reported Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller is now looking into the president for possibly obstruction of justice after claims that former FBI Director James B. Comey was fired to prevent the Russian investigation from moving forward.