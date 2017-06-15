The FBI said ThursdayApple-converted-space”> that they have recovered a handgun and rifle from a gunman’s attack on Republican lawmakers Wednesday at a Virginia baseball field.

“The shooter’s weapons recovered at the scene include a 9 mm handgun and a 7.62 caliber rifle,” the FBI said in aApple-converted-space”>joint statement with local law enforcement. “ATF has conducted traces on these weapons and has determined that both were purchased by the shooter from federal firearms licensees. We currently have no evidence to suggest that the purchases were not lawful.”

The FBI also encouraged the public to come forward with any additional information on the shooter, as the investigation is still active.