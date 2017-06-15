HAUSER, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho city has been ordered to pay a gun club attorney fees after it lost a code violation lawsuit.

The Idaho Supreme Court ruled Hauser Lake Rod and Gun Club is owed attorney fees dating back to 2012, which is when Hauser officials accused the club of violating a code on property the city did not have jurisdiction in, the Coeur d'Alene Press reported (http://bit.ly/2rvqwIp ) Thursday.

The violation stemmed from noise produced from target blasting and was fueled by complaints from neighbors.

The high court reversed an opinion from the district court that denied awarding attorney fees to the gun club.

An exact amount of money has not been determined yet, but in 2012 alone the gun club spent more than $20,000 on attorney fees.

“It’s a substantial amount of money,” club member Jerry Paulus said. “It’s been over a five-year process. It’s been a tough situation.”

The city with a population of about 700 people will have to dig deep to pay the club, the newspaper reported.

Susan Weeks, who is the latest of two attorneys to represent the club, said she will spend the next few weeks compiling receipts before reaching a sum total of the damages to the city.

She said state law establishes how the city must pay its financial obligation.

“It addresses how the city must pay the judgment from this year’s property taxes,” Weeks said. “If they can’t pay it with this year’s taxes, they must pay it with next year’s property taxes.”

___

Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com