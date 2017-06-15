Liberal strategists, it seems, have weaponized certain news headlines to convince the American public that President Trump and Republicans in general are an evil bunch. It is a powerful and ongoing campaign — talking points tossed like incendiary devices into news coverage. Some are worse than others, however. Megan Fox, a columnist for PJ Media, has identified the top-six strategic headlines, which she says are “media lies that radicalized the violent left.”

Her meticulous analysis is lengthy, citing examples from The New York Times, CNN and other sources. In essence, however, here are the half-dozen headlines she says feeds the outrage:

“Trump is colluding with Russia!”, “Donald Trump hates the planet and so do all Republicans,” “Republicans hate gays,” “Republicans have launched a war on women’s health,” “Republicans want you to DIE,” and finally, “Nationalism is synonymous with racism.”

Much of the news media itself, of course, enables this effort, which has been around for a while, and grown in intensity. Consider that 31 years ago, veteran media researcher Robert Lichter examined voting records of what he termed the “media elite” to find that 81 percent to 94 percent of the nations journalists voted Democratic in presidential elections from 1964 to 1976. Since then, U.S. News & World Report, the Los Angeles Times, the Freedom Forum and other organizations have also tracked the liberal leanings of the press with similar findings; one report found that 90 percent of the White House press corps voted Democratic. And according to ongoing analysis of polling data by Indiana University, only 7 percent of journalists now say they are Republicans.

TRUMP TWEETS EXPLAIN ALL

“You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history — led by some very bad and conflicted people.”

“Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?”

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice.”

— President Trump in a series of tweets, reacting to continued accusations from media critics and political rivals that his presidential campaign colluded with Russian officials.

MOVING TOWARD PLAN D, E AND F

“Democrats trot out Plan C in their never-ending Trump impeachment crusade,” notes a new Investor’s Business Daily editorial, referring to three separate lawsuits filed by legal scholars, the District of Columbia and state of Maryland plus 200 Democratic lawmakers. The lawsuits claim that President Trump violated the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, which bars elected officials from accepting compensation from foreign powers without the permission of Congress.

“This is simply another despicable attempt by Democrats to hobble a president they don’t like and overturn an election they regret, using any means necessary to do so. If Plan A (claiming Trump’s campaign colluded with Russians) won’t fly, and if Plan B (saying he tried to obstruct justice) doesn’t end up having legs — then it’s time to move to Plan C, filing laughable emoluments lawsuits,” the editorial says.

“It makes one wonder how far down the alphabet we’ll have to go before we get to a Democratic plan that involves engaging in a civil debate with Trump over public policies to meet the urgent needs of the country. Do they even have such a plan?”

REAGAN’S VERSION OF FATHER’S DAY

In preparation for Sunday — Father’s Day — here is Ronald Reagan’s official presidential proclamation of the event, issued in 1984:

“Through acts of courage, of selflessness and of love, fathers have lifted, inspired, and blessed the lives of those around them. It is fathers who have such a major role in giving their children guidance, leadership and direction and teaching them integrity, truth, and humility. Children will forever remember the father who is devoted to his family, anxious for their welfare, proud of their successes, and whose example is a beacon to them. He has left them with memories that have enriched and molded their lives,” the president noted 33 years ago.

“The love fathers express involves friendship, compassion, partnership, and unity. It inspires affection, confidence, trust, and self-control. It can never be separated from character, from devotion, from good humor, and from every tender virtue. Fathers also provide that discipline that begins with concern and commitment and example.”

SCHOOL DAZE: 4.0 NO MORE

“At many American high schools, the graduation-day tradition of crowning a valedictorian is becoming a thing of the past. The ranking of students from No. 1 on down, based on grade-point averages, has been fading steadily for about the past decade. In its place are honors that recognize everyone who scores at a certain threshold — using Latin honors, for example. This year, one school in Tennessee had 48 valedictorians,” reports Carolyn Thompson, an Associated Press reporter.

“About half of schools no longer report class rank, according to the National Association of Secondary School Principals,” she notes.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Bob Dylan’s New York City townhouse, built in 1890 in Harlem, designed by historic architectural team of McKim, Mead & White. Four stories, five bedrooms, three baths, 3,952 square feet. Formal dining and living rooms, “Juliette’ balcony, interior courtyard, library, six fireplaces with original mantels. Inlaid oak floors, pocket doors, wainscoting, chef’s kitchen. This was Mr. Dylan’s home for 14 years. Priced at $3.6 million through Corcoran.com; find the property here

POLL DU JOUR

73 percent of Americans consider going away for a long weekend as a “true” summer vacation.

56 percent say traveling to visit family is a vacation; 43 percent say the same of staying home and relaxing.

43 percent of Americans won’t take a summer vacation; 49 percent of this group say they can’t afford it, 12 percent will go later in the year, 10 percent can’t get off work.

20 percent completely disconnect from the internet and social media during their time away.

16 percent say “shopping” is important to them on vacation.

Source: An Associated Press/NORC Center poll of 1,022 U.S. adults conducted May 10-14 and released Thursday.

Happy Father’s Day to all; thank you for reading Inside the Beltway.