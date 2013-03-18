Rep. Joe Crowley said Thursday that President Trump’s policies are in part to blame for the heated rhetoric that led to the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others this week in Alexandria, Virginia.

“I think much of that tone is set by the president himself, and the actions that he’s taken,” Mr. Crowley said on CNN. “Not just the United States but the entire world is unsettled.”

“My constituency does feel under duress right now by the president’s actions and so what I’m speaking of is his actions,” the New York Democrat said.

But the congressman stipulated, “I’m not attacking the person of the president, but the policies or the actions that he’s taking.”