Kenneth Starr said Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was within his right to refuse to answer questions over possible claims of executive privilege.

“The attorney general was exactly right. He was protecting executive privilege, he wasn’t asserting it,” Mr. Starr said on CNN.

Mr. Starr acted as an independent counsel during the investigation into former President Bill Clinton for charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

He said the repeated question of Mr. Sessions in open session was designed to “embarrass” the attorney general rather than get answers.

“He was asked continuously, repetitively, what conversations did you have with the president — to me, it was in fact a very well-known drama,” Mr. Starr said. “I think it was an entire exercise that was intended in large part to embarrass the attorney general.”