Another prominent Republican is urging the Trump administration to guarantee critical Obamacare payments on a temporary basis, saying the individual insurance market is in free-fall and needs stability while the GOP works to reshape health care.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, Tennessee Republican, told Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Thursday to commit to “cost-sharing reductions” for insurers who pick up low-income customers’ costs through 2018.

“And we should probably go ahead and do it through 2019,” he said.

As written, key changes in the GOP plan to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act wouldn’t take effect until 2020, meaning Congress and the administration must grapple with the Obamacare program that’s in place for now.

“I believe Republicans will need to do some things temporarily that we don’t want to do in the long term,” Mr. Alexander said during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on HHS’ budget.

House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, Texas Republican, recently made a similar request of Mr. Price.

President Trump has refused to say whether he will continue to pay the money, saying it gives him leverage over Democrats who’ve resisted his plan to replace Obamacare.

Republicans won a court judgment against President Obama over the payments, saying he was making them despite Congress refusing to appropriate the money, so Mr. Trump could cut off the money by withdrawing a pending appeal.

Mr. Trump is making the payments for now, though he is keeping insurers in limbo even as they face critical deadlines for deciding whether to offer plans under Obamacare next year.

Insurers must pick up customers’ costs whether they’re reimbursed or not, so the payments are critical to companies’ bottom lines.

The uncertainty, combined with problems with Obamacare itself, is forcing insurers to request higher rate hikes or pull out of the individual market altogether.

Mr. Price ducked Mr. Alexander’s call to fund the payments during a budget hearing, citing his position as the named litigant in the pending court case, though he said Mr. Trump’s fiscal 2018 budget assumed the payments would be made.

Mr. Alexander said the administration should make an actual commitment now.

“I hope the administration would do that sooner, rather than later,” he said.

A series of insurers have decided to pull out of Midwest markets, potentially leaving dozens of counties in Ohio, Missouri and Iowa with only one option — or in some cases none at all — on Obamacare exchanges.

Mr. Alexander said Obamacare’s wobbly economics are the main culprit, though Democrats excoriated the administration at Thursday’s hearing, saying it is guilty of sabotage.

Sens. Patty Murray, Washington Democrat, and Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, have asked the HHS inspector general to probe whether Mr. Trump’s wavering commitment to the cost-sharing payments and Obamacare’s “individual mandate,” which requires Americans to get insured or pay a fine, had undermined the health care markets.

“You’re going to be held accountable,” Ms. Murray told Mr. Price.