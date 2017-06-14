Vice President Mike Pence tweeted Thursday that he visited Rep. Steve Scalise and Capitol Hill Police Officer Crystal Griner in the hospital and asked for continued prayers.

“Karen & I just left @MedStarWHC. Thanked docs & staff. Keep @SteveScalise, Officer Griner & all involved & their loved ones in your prayers,” he tweeted.

Mr. Scalise and four others were shot by a gunman who attacked Republican lawmakers at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field during a Wednesday morning practice for a charity baseball game.

President Trump visited Mr. Scalise at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in D.C. Wednesday night, which also happened to be the president’s birthday. Mr. Trump tweeted afterward that Mr. Scalise is in “tough shape” but is “a real fighter.”