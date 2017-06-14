Rep. Mo Brooks said Thursday that members of Congress are “well-versed” in the risks regarding their safety.

“We had a number of threats the very same month [former Rep.] Gabby Giffords was shot in Arizona, so we’re well-versed in the risk out there,” Mr. Brooks, Alabama Republican, said on Fox News.

“We recognize that we’re going to be the very first target, we as congressmen,” he said.

Mr. Brooks said security needs to be present, not because they can prevent every attack, but to minimize the damage and prevent mass casualties.

“The key is to make sure that there’s security there that can perhaps stop the second, third or fourth shot,” he said.