House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi expressed outrage at her Republican colleagues Thursday for implying that Wednesday’s shooting could make for good campaign ads in 2018.

“I think the comments made by my Republican colleagues is outrageous,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said at her weekly briefing.

She said Republicans acting as if they are not contributors to the problem is ridiculous.

“This sick individual does something despicable and it was horrible what he did — but for them to all of a sudden be sanctimonious as if they’d never seen such a thing before — I don’t even want to go into the president of the United States and some of the language he’s used,” she said.

But Mrs. Pelosi did say a majority of the problem comes from the outside sources like cable television.

“Horrible stuff that I hear that is crude and disgusting really comes from the outside,” she said.

Mrs. Pelosi described one person who threatened her and was later put in jail, saying his behavior toward her was from watching Fox News.

“I think a lot of the vitriol and invective — I mean one of the people who went to jail for threats to me — when he was being tried, his mother said he just watches too much Fox T.V. That’s what she said,” Mrs. Pelosi recalled. “They may be inflamed, [but] this mom said it was Fox News.”