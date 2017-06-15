CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada is attempting to join 31 other states in expediting health care for immigrant children from low-income families.

Implementing speedier coverage will hinge on whether President Donald Trump’s administration grants the state permission.

If so, an estimated 5,000 minors with green cards, refugee youth and certain other young immigrants will become eligible for Medicaid sooner than previously expected.

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Senate Bill 325 Thursday. It ends the current five-year wait period for children with residency paperwork to get on government-subsidized health insurance.

People who testified at the Legislature said it will make a world of difference for kids to get insurance coverage as soon as they have documentation, whether or not their parents do.

Democratic Sen. Yvanna Cancela amended her measure to allow state health officials to reinstate the five-year delay if Medicaid funds are slashed.