NEW YORK (AP) - NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock has won the Jack Horrigan Award from the Professional Football Writers of America for aiding reporters in covering the league.

A former NFL defensive back and considered a draft expert, Mayock was nominated for the Horrigan Award because he shares his personnel knowledge about the scouting combine and draft with reporters during frequent interviews and teleconferences.

The award honors Horrigan, a sports writer for UPI and the Buffalo Evening News, public relations director for the American Football League (1963-66), and vice president of public relations for the Buffalo Bills (1966-73).

A 10th-round pick in the 1981 draft by the Steelers, Mayock played for the Giants from 1982-83. He is a member of the Boston College Hall of Fame, where he started in football and baseball.

