TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A proposed ban on intentionally releasing helium-filled balloons into the skies of New Jersey has angered a powerful local balloon lobby.

The Trenton-based Balloon Council says they plan to meet with the bill’s sponsor, Democratic state Sen. Jim Whelan, to persuade him to drop the measure.

NorthJersey.com reports (https://njersy.co/2t3RKme ) the lobbying group stopped a previous version of the bill three decades ago and spent over $1 million in the past five years lobbying against balloon regulations nationwide.

Whelan introduced the bill in May, and says he will meet with the group. The legislation proposes a $500 fine toward violations. Similar bans have been enacted in a handful of municipal communities along the Jersey Shore - where fish and wildlife could mistake popped balloons as food.

