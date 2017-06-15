PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Rhode Island Senate has passed a bill that would give people convicted of crimes as teenagers a chance at parole after 15 years.

The Senate voted 28-8 after a lengthy debate to pass the legislation, which would effectively eliminate life without parole for juveniles. It now moves to the state House of Representatives.

Proponents say adolescent brains are still developing and some inmates in prison for crimes committed in their youth deserve a second chance if they’ve been rehabilitated.

Democratic state Attorney General Peter Kilmartin is opposed to the measure. Kilmartin has said no inmates are currently serving life without parole in Rhode Island for crimes committed as juveniles, but the state shouldn’t preclude a life sentence without parole for a juvenile who commits an “unimaginably horrific crime.”