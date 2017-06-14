Rep. Rodney Davis said Thursday that members of Congress need to realize they’re Americans first and politicians second in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

“We can argue about policy differences, but we have to always realize that we are Americans first,” he said on MSNBC.

Mr. Davis, who was one of the members present for the shooting at the baseball field, said the Democrats inviting Republican players over for dinner Wednesday night is a great first step in that direction.

“Just the shear fact that Mike Doyle, the manager of the Democrats, made such a great gesture, it should show the American people — this isn’t just about grown men like me playing a baseball game at Nats Stadium. This is about showing the American people that we can come together for causes and also have our policy differences but not take them personally,” he said on Fox News.

Mr. Davis also said the Republican team will now wear purple, the color of Louisiana State University, in support of Rep. Steve Scalise, who was the only member of Congress shot on Wednesday. He remains in the hospital in critical condition.