Rep. Roger Williams and his congressional aide emphasized the outreach from Capitol Hill on both sides of the political aisle after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers Wednesday at a Virginia baseball field.

“It is a tough thing. It’s a scary situation, but I thank the Lord for all the thoughts and prayers I’ve received, not just from my friends from Houston, but the Capitol Hill community,” the aide, Zach Barth, said on CNN.

The two were injured in the attack at the Alexandria ballfield during a Wednesday morning practice for a charity baseball game.

Mr. Barth was hit in the leg by a bullet and Mr. Williams sustained an ankle injury.

Mr. Williams said the incident could’ve been much worse, but highlighted the need for members of Congress to watch the language they use.

“The rhetoric up here is too divisive,” he said.

The Congressional Baseball Game is set to proceed Thursday night. Mr. Williams said he’ll be coaching third base despite his injury.