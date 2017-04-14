Rep. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he’s “pessimistic” anything will change from the shooting of Republican members and their staff this week.

“I’m a little bit pessimistic that anything is going to change. I got a call in my congressional office after this happened, praising what had happened and hoping Donald Trump was next. One of my colleagues got an email saying 1 down 216 to go,” he said on MSNBC.

The Florida Republican said the personalized nature of political debates needs to end and instead focus on the policy.

“I think if we can have really tough robust debates — we’ve had them since the beginning — you have the fights, but I think have them over policy, have them over principle, and not view someone who may dissent from you as a heretic,” he said.