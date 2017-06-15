RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on a continuing legal case contesting the ability of legislative Republicans in North Carolina to cut the new Democratic governor’s powers to administer elections (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

North Carolina’s new Democratic governor is appealing a judicial panel’s decision dismissing a lawsuit against legislative Republicans seeking to cut his control over election administration.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday asked the state Court of Appeals to overturn the law. A three-judge panel two weeks ago dismissed his case after ruling it didn’t have jurisdiction to step into the political power play.

The law creates a new and combined elections, ethics and campaign finance board with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, but a Republican will head it during presidential election years. It has no members until Cooper appoints them.

The state Republican Party called on Cooper to act so that the state and similar county boards can staff up.

___

12:25 p.m.

A three-judge panel says it will not block a North Carolina law merging oversight of state elections, ethics, lobbying and campaign finance laws into a single agency.

The same three-judge panel that two weeks ago dismissed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s lawsuit against legislative Republicans said Thursday the law will stay in effect while Cooper appeals.

The law takes away a chunk of Cooper’s authority over managing elections. The new elections, ethics and campaign finance board has an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, but a Republican will head it during presidential election years.

The judicial panel’s earlier ruling means that the old state elections board is extinct but the new, combined version has no members until Cooper appoints some.