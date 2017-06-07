BOXING

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Floyd Mayweather Jr. will come out of retirement to meet UFC star Conor McGregor in an Aug. 26 boxing match that will feature two of the top-selling fighters in the world.

The two fighters both announced the fight after months of speculation about whether Mayweather would return at the age of 40 to face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never had a pro boxing fight.

Oddsmakers immediately made Mayweather a big 11-1 favorite in a fight that will take place in a boxing ring and be governed by boxing rules. It will take place at 154 pounds.

Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after winning all 49 of his pro fights, will face the Irish UFC superstar at the T-Mobile arena on the Las Vegas Strip. He had tweeted a picture of himself sparring in recent days to show he was already getting ready for the bout.

GOLF

ERIN, Wis. (AP) - Dustin Johnson wrapped up his final day practice round for the U.S. Open just as the sky began to rumble and the horn sounded to stop play at Erin Hills.

The timing couldn’t have been better for the world’s No. 1 player and defending champion, as it has been the past two weeks.

As much as he hates missing cuts, the Memorial two weeks ago was a good time for Johnson to have a weekend off. It allowed him to spend two days in Wisconsin getting to know the longest course in U.S. Open history, realizing that he would be a late arrival to Erin Hills because of some important family matters.

BASEBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Mookie Betts homered twice among his four hits and drove in three runs, Xander Bogaerts also had three RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-3.

Betts led off the game with a single, had an RBI double in the second, but his biggest hit was a solo home run in the fourth after the Phillies had scored three runs to close to 5-3.

He had a chance for the cycle in the ninth, but instead of a triple connected for home run No. 11.

TORONTO (AP) - Russell Martin hit a tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kendrys Morales homered among his two hits and drove in four runs for the Blue Jays, who won after giving up a three-run lead in the top of the eighth.

NEW YORK (AP) - Darren Baker got scooped up by dad’s team again.

The son of Washington manager Dusty Baker was drafted by the Nationals in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball draft - 15 years after he first made headlines on the baseball diamond.

The younger Baker, now an 18-year-old speedy shortstop at Jesuit High School in California, was just 3 when he was a bat boy for the San Francisco Giants, managed by his father, in the 2002 World Series. During Game 5 against the Angels, Darren Baker had run to the plate to pick up a bat when J.T. Snow scored - and David Bell was flying down the third-base line and heading home. Snow quickly plucked Baker out of the way, a moment that instantly became a part of World Series lore.

Darren Baker, who has a commitment to play at the University of California, hit .396 with a .476 on-base percentage as a senior.

The Nationals took two other players with familiar names: Penn right-hander Jake Cousins - cousin of Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins - in the 20th round, and California high school shortstop Jake Boone - son of former All-Star second baseman Bret Boone - in the 38th round.

HOCKEY

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup championship, the first an NHL team has won back to back in almost 20 years, spawned by far the biggest victory parade of any of the franchise’s five titles.

An estimated 650,000 people turned out along a downtown parade route that ended with a rally at Point State Park, city public works and public safety officials said. A sunny day with temperatures in the 80s didn’t hurt, as the smell of sunscreen was as pungent as the Penguins’ love in a city that boasts, officially, only 305,000 residents.

Roughly 400,000 fans attended last year’s celebration, which was the biggest for any of the team’s Stanley Cup championships to that point.

The Penguins won the cup Sunday against the Nashville Predators with a 2-0 win in Game 6.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Rangers will buy out the final three years of Dan Girardi’s contract, ending the defenseman’s tenure in New York after 11 seasons.

The move will clear just under $2.9 million in salary-cap space next season and just under $1.9 million the two following years. Girardi was set to count $5.5 million against the salary cap through 2019-20 and with his no-movement clause would have had to be protected in the upcoming Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft.

By buying out the 33-year-old veteran, the Rangers can protect an extra player from Vegas and make room on their blue line for next season.