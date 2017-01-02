Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has had multiple stints as a head coach and his dad, Bum Phillips, was a legendary coach as well.

In an interview with Pro Football Talk Live, Phillips said Thursday his son, Wes, the Washington Redskins‘ tight end coach, is “ready now” to be a head coach.

“I mean, you’re talking to a father. But he knows what I know and he knows what he knows, so I think he’s pretty good,” Phillips said. “And I think if you ask his players, or coaches around him, they’ll say the same things about him. He’s an outstanding young coach. I think he’ll get the opportunity sooner or later.”

There have been five other father-son head coaching duos besides the Phillips — Buddy and Rex Ryan, Mike and Kyle Shannahan, Don and Dave Shula, Jim Mora Sr. and Jr. and Dick and Mike Nolan.

But there has never been a third generation of father-son coaches.

Wes Phillips has been with the Redskins since 2014 and also served seven seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys.