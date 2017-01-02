By Matthew Paras - The Washington Times - Thursday, June 15, 2017

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has had multiple stints as a head coach and his dad, Bum Phillips, was a legendary coach as well. 

In an interview with Pro Football Talk Live, Phillips said Thursday his son, Wes, the Washington Redskins‘ tight end coach, is “ready now” to be a head coach.

I mean, you’re talking to a father. But he knows what I know and he knows what he knows, so I think he’s pretty good,” Phillips said. “And I think if you ask his players, or coaches around him, they’ll say the same things about him. He’s an outstanding young coach. I think he’ll get the opportunity sooner or later.”

There have been five other father-son head coaching duos besides the Phillips — Buddy and Rex Ryan, Mike and Kyle Shannahan, Don and Dave Shula, Jim Mora Sr. and Jr. and Dick and Mike Nolan.

But there has never been a third generation of father-son coaches.

Wes Phillips has been with the Redskins since 2014 and also served seven seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide