KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) - Mount Rushmore was the backdrop as nearly 200 people became new citizens of the United States.

The U.S. District Court of South Dakota held a naturalization ceremony Thursday for 188 people at the national landmark symbolizing American freedom and the nation’s history.

KOTA-TV (http://bit.ly/2rErtZL ) says the new citizens came from 39 countries, including 24 immigrants from Bhutan. After the oath was administered, every new citizen got a chance to address the crowd.

Leandro Robles became a citizen just a few months ago and delivered the keynote speech. He encouraged the new Americans to keep their homelands in their heart and help weave their backgrounds into the fabric of the U.S. in order to make it stronger.

