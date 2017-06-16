BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Feeding deer in Blacksburg will now cost you.

The Roanoke Times reports that the Blacksburg town council has passed an ordinance that would fine people $50 if they are caught feeding deer.

Virginia law bars people from feeding deer from Sept. 1 to Jan. 1 during deer firearms and archery hunting seasons.

The Blacksburg ordinance says no one can place food, salt minerals or other things to feed or attract deer at any time.

Town Manager Mac Verniel says feeding deer can “create a nuisance for other residents.”