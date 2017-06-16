CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Board of Ethics has found that business executive and an alderman’s husband illegally lobbied Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The board found that Jim Abrams and Alan King broke city ethics rules when they lobbied Emanuel via email without registering as lobbyists.

Abrams is chief operating officers of the medical supply company Medline Industries Inc. Officials say he lobbied Emanuel regarding an exemption for a friend under a minimum wage ordinance the mayor was pursuing. King is the husband of Alderman Sophia King. Official say he asked Emanuel to have a fence removed from a Chicago park to accommodate a picnic.

The board made the violations public Friday. It will determine how much the two will be fined after its meeting next month.