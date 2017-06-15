President Trump confirmed he is being investigated on Friday in a new tweet.

“I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

He again denied any kind of collusion with the Russian government.

“After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

He also slammed the media again and reiterated that he will continue to go around them using his “powerful” social media platform.

“The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The president also added that the “phony witch hunt” hasn’t stopped his success in creating jobs.

“Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up!” Mr. Trumptweeted.