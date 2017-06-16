President Trump reported income of $288 million from his golf courses alone since January 2016, according to financial disclosure forms released Friday by the government.

The 98-page form filed at Office of Government Ethics showed that Mr. Trump reported $37.2 million in income from Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida resort that he now refers to as the “Southern White House.” The president also received $19.8 million from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he frequently spends weekends in the summer.

The president earned $19.7 million in income at his new luxury Washington hotel that’s about three blocks from the White House, and another $17.5 million from his golf club in suburban Potomac Falls, Virginia.

The report covers the period from January 2016 through mid-April of this year. It does not reveal the taxes paid by the president.

The filing shows that Mr. Trump resigned from more than 560 positions — many of them a day before his inauguration as president on Jan. 20. He listed at least $315 million in liabilities, about the same as the previous year.

“President Trump welcomed the opportunity to voluntarily file his personal financial disclosure form,” said White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who noted that no report was due until May 2018. “It has been certified by the Office of Government Ethics pursuant to its normal procedures.”

The president’s income at Mar-a-Lago was $7.4 million higher than the previous year. The club doubled its membership fee in the past year.

Mr. Trump also earned about $11 million from the Miss Universe pageant.

He received somewhere between $1 million and $5 million in royalties on his book, “Great Again: How to Fix Our Crippled America,” which was released in 2015 as he announced his presidential campaign.