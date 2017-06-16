PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A former high-ranking Rhode Island lawmaker has been ordered to spend more than four years in prison for stealing private money and misusing public funds.

Ray Gallison, a Democrat and former chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee, was sentenced by a federal judge Friday to spend 51 months in prison.

The 65-year-old Gallison pleaded guilty in March to charges including fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns.

He acknowledged that he stole $677,000 from the estate of a dead client for whom he was the executor, along with $8,900 from the trust of a person with special needs, among other wrongdoing.

Gallison was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.