Rep. Jackie Speier said Friday that she has the “greatest sympathy” for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who is in critical condition after being shot in the hip by a gunman, and says his actions cannot be forgotten.

Ms. Speier was shot in 1978 with Rep. Leo Ryan during a visit to Jonestown where many of his constituents had family members. Mr. Ryan wanted to see if they were being held against their will and traveled to the South American commune. When he and Ms. Speier, along with three journalists and one member trying to flee Jonestown were on the airstrip, the shooting began. Mr. Ryan and three others died on the airstrip.

“I endured 10 surgeries, two months in the hospital and many years of rehabilitation. So I have just the greatest empathy for Steve Scalise and his wife and children,” the California Democrat said on CNN. “I think that this Congress needs to recognize that we have an obligation to those who have gone before us and done things that have been heroic and who often times are forgotten.”

Ms. Speier said Mr. Scalise is in for a long road ahead and everyone should be supportive of him.

