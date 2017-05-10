Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said Friday that Democrats could do more to tone down their rhetoric in the wake of the shooting attack on Republican leaders practicing baseball earlier this week.

“I heard the Republican leaders say it last night on a different network. You had [Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell] and [Speaker Paul D. Ryan] saying exactly that,” Ms. Conway said on Fox News. “At the same time you had Leader [Nancy] Pelosi yesterday pointing the finger already. Two days ago, she said she ‘prays for the success of Donald Trump’s presidency and then she was pointing fingers again.”

Ms. Conway added, “If I were shot and killed tomorrow, half of Twitter would explode in applause and excitement.”

She also acknowledged that it is time for everyone to take a step back and see where they can improve their language and tone in the political debate.

“We will continue to disagree on policy and about issues, but I would really ask people to think about the hateful rhetoric. This man, the shooter, the other day didn’t hate baseball. He hated Republicans,” Ms. Conway said.