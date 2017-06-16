STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Neil Price will be Mississippi State’s new play-by-play announcer for football and men’s basketball.

Learfield, which oversees Mississippi State’s sports network, announced Price’s hiring on Friday.

Price has been at Kentucky the past 12 years, where he did play-by-play for the women’s basketball and baseball programs. He also was the host for the football pregame show and the basketball and baseball coaches’ shows.

Price takes over at Mississippi State for Jim Ellis, who recently retired from calling football and men’s basketball but will continue to do baseball games.

Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen said in a statement that Price “has 12 years of Southeastern Conference experience and a contagious enthusiasm that will extend our legacy of outstanding Mississippi State broadcasters.”